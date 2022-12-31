Last chance to see Barry Butler's "Flow: Water Brings Life to Chicago" at Navy Pier
CHICAGO (CBS) – It's your last chance to catch the display of a well-known local photographer.
Barry Butler's "Flow: Water Brings Life to Chicago" exhibit is open at Navy Pier.
The display features 22 images - capturing the beauty of the city, Lake Michigan, the Chicago River, and more.
The exhibit is free and available starting at 11 a.m.
