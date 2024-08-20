Police search for Chicago homicide suspect who's possibly armed in northwest suburbs

Police in northwest suburban Lake County were searching Tuesday for a possibly armed suspect wanted in connection with a homicide in Chicago.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office released a surveillance image of Osceola Little, 38, who they said fled on foot from Chicago police while at a business near Route 14 and Pepper Road in Lake Barrington. Little was described as standing 5-foot-10 and weighing approximately 165 pounds.

Multiple police agencies were looking for Little as of around 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

Anyone who sees someone matching Little's description is advised to call 911, but to not approach him since he is reportedly armed and dangerous.

The police activity in the area prompted a soft lockdown of all Barrington 220 School District buildings. Everyone inside the buildings will remain inside and access to the buildings is prohibited during the lockdown.

The district in an email to families said all students and staff were safe and class would continue as normal.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.