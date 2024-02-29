1 killed, 1 injured in fiery head-on crash in northwest Chicago suburb
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man died after a fiery head-on crash in Barrington Hills Wednesday night.
Police said a Ford pick-up truck and a Hyundai SUV crashed into each other just before 9 p.m. on County Line Road and Bellwood Drive. The impact of the crash caused one of the vehicles to burst into flames.
The driver of the pickup truck died at the scene.
A 46-year-old woman in the SUV was taken to Good Shepherd Hospital in serious condition.
The crash is under investigation.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.