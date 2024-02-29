Watch CBS News
1 killed, 1 injured in fiery head-on crash in northwest Chicago suburb

By Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man died after a fiery head-on crash in Barrington Hills Wednesday night. 

Police said a Ford pick-up truck and a Hyundai SUV crashed into each other just before 9 p.m. on County Line Road and Bellwood Drive. The impact of the crash caused one of the vehicles to burst into flames. 

The driver of the pickup truck died at the scene. 

A 46-year-old woman in the SUV was taken to Good Shepherd Hospital in serious condition. 

The crash is under investigation. 

Elyssa Kaufman
First published on February 29, 2024 / 5:15 AM CST

