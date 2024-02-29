1 killed, 1 injured in fiery head-on crash in northwest Chicago suburb

1 killed, 1 seriously injured in fiery head-on crash in northwest Chicago suburb

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man died after a fiery head-on crash in Barrington Hills Wednesday night.

Police said a Ford pick-up truck and a Hyundai SUV crashed into each other just before 9 p.m. on County Line Road and Bellwood Drive. The impact of the crash caused one of the vehicles to burst into flames.

The driver of the pickup truck died at the scene.

A 46-year-old woman in the SUV was taken to Good Shepherd Hospital in serious condition.

The crash is under investigation.