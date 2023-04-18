Watch CBS News
Barrington High School resumes classes after bomb threats part of 'swatting' hoax

By Jeramie Bizzle

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Class will be back in session in Barrington after bomb threats forced Barrington High School to be evacuated on Monday.

School psychologists, counselors, and social workers will be available today for anyone who feels stress or anxiety because of the threat.

Police in northwest suburban Barrington now say the bomb threats were a result of a "swatting" hoax.

They tell us these false threats have been happening in school districts across the U.S.

