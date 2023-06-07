Watch CBS News
Barrington High School scores big win at National Academic Quiz Tournament

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Barrington High School wins National Academic Quiz Tournament
Barrington High School wins National Academic Quiz Tournament 01:15

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A big win for some Barrington High School students.

Four students are the champions of the 2023 National Academic Quiz Tournament held in Atlanta.

The team was comprised of Michael Karpov, Colin Stewart, Charles Young, and Rohan Kher beat out scholastic teams from premier high schools from across the country. The questions vary in all areas of knowledge.

The funny thing is they won the title after going head to head with a school they know well: rival Buffalo Grove.

The team's scholastic coach Jeff Price, who also teaches math in the district,  is making a name for himself. This is his second national win for Barrington in three years.

Congrats to all!

CBS Chicago Team
The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

June 7, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

