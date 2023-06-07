Barrington High School scores big win at National Academic Quiz Tournament

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A big win for some Barrington High School students.

Four students are the champions of the 2023 National Academic Quiz Tournament held in Atlanta.

The team was comprised of Michael Karpov, Colin Stewart, Charles Young, and Rohan Kher beat out scholastic teams from premier high schools from across the country. The questions vary in all areas of knowledge.

The funny thing is they won the title after going head to head with a school they know well: rival Buffalo Grove.

Some thoughts for Barrington A's Coach Jeff Price after his team won the 2023 #HSNCT in Atlanta Georgia! pic.twitter.com/B1RuBSsxld — Em Gunter (@NAQTLive_EG) May 29, 2023

The team's scholastic coach Jeff Price, who also teaches math in the district, is making a name for himself. This is his second national win for Barrington in three years.

Congrats to all!