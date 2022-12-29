Barrington acupuncturist faces two sex-related charges, police fear more to come

BARRINGTON, Ill. (CBS) -- An acupuncturist in northwest suburban Barrington is facing two sex-related charges – and a third person has also now come forward.

As CBS 2's Sara Machi reported Wednesday, police say they fear and expect that third person will not be the last.

Calls to Holistic Acupuncture, at 109A E. Station St. in Barrington, went unanswered Wednesday. A sign on the door told patients the office was closed.

Owner Kwan Chong, 63, is now the subject of an investigation. Police said Chong is charged with sexual assault and attempted sexual assault during two separate clients' acupuncture treatments.

Barrington Police

A third person has also come to police, though no charges have yet been filed in that case.

Additionally, we found a one-star Yelp review from January 2018, in which an anonymous poster identifies herself as a 55-year-old woman. She wrote that she had come in for pain in one heel in 2016.

The woman wrote that Chong's "acupuncture techniques were standard," but his "intentions were questionable" - adding he quickly lifted her shirt, and at the next appointment talked about his marital status.

We reached out a family number listed on Chong's court papers, and we went to his Palatine home. While we were there, someone drove into the garage - but when we approached, they closed the garage door before getting out of the car.

Now there are questions about whether there could have been a way to better inform and protect clients.

The state's licensing site shows Chong's license is active with no prior discipline against him.

But this comes just after an investigation by CBS 2's Tara Molina found licenses were given to massage therapists even after they had been convicted of crimes.

As for Chong's Yelp page -- it was recently edited and updated to say the business is now temporarily closed - not scheduled to reopen until New Year's Eve 2024.

Chong was charged in Cook County and released on bond. He is next due in court Jan. 27 at the Cook County courthouse in Rolling Meadows.

Again, investigators say there may be more victims out there. If you know anything about this, call Barrington police Detective Kopera at (847) 304-3306.