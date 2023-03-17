Park Ridge residents asked to stay home amid barricade situation

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Police are responding to a barricade situation at a home in Park Ridge.

Police are on the scene on Austin Avenue near Fairview, close to Emerson Middle School and the Park Ridge Country Club.

According to police, officers responded to a call for a man threatening his parents. The suspect is inside the residence and may be armed.

The suspect's parents were able to leave the house.

Residents are asked to stay home.

This is a developing story.