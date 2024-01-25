Domestic disturbance leads to barricade situation at suburban Chicago home; arrests made

JOLIET, Ill. (CBS) – Arrests were made after a domestic disturbance led to a barricade situation at a Joliet home Thursday morning.

Joliet police said officers responded to the disturbance at the Riverwalk Homes in the 300 block of North Broadway Street. Shortly after, the incident evolved into a barricade situation.

North Broadway Street was closed between Western Avenue and Bridge Street for investigation.

Members of the Joliet Police Department Special Operation Squad and Crisis Negotiator Team were deployed to the scene. The situation was safely resolved and individuals were detained. It's unclear how many people were arrested.

The roadway has since reopened.

JPD said further information would be released through the morning.