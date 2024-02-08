Watch CBS News
Barnes & Noble opens a new chapter in old Chicago building

By CBS Chicago Team

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Barnes & Noble is opening five new stores in the Chicago area, including a former Walgreens in Wicker Park.

The book giant added 31 stores last year and plans to open 50 more this year.

Barnes & Noble said the new strategy is no more cookie-cutter corporate stores.

Instead, look for unique stores that fit the neighborhood so each location is different.

February 8, 2024

