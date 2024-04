CHICAGO (CBS) — This summer, you won't hear the roar of the lions at Brookfield Zoo Chicago, but the roar of the crowd!

The zoo just announced three big concerts to celebrate its 90th anniversary.

Barenaked Ladies is among the bands headlining the "Roaring Nights" concert series this June and July.

The Gin Blossoms and The Fray are also scheduled to play. Tickets go on sale Monday.