New Barbie-themed café opens in Chicago's Fulton Market
CHICAGO (CBS) – There was a sea of pink in Fulton Market Monday night for the opening of the new Malibu Barbie Café.
The pop-up restaurant celebrates the iconic fashion doll with Barbie-themed food and drinks. And of course, there are lots of Instagram-worthy photo opportunities.
The café coincides with the release of the new Barbie movie next month.
