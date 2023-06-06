Watch CBS News
New Barbie-themed café opens in Chicago's Fulton Market

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – There was a sea of pink in Fulton Market Monday night for the opening of the new Malibu Barbie Café.

The pop-up restaurant celebrates the iconic fashion doll with Barbie-themed food and drinks. And of course, there are lots of Instagram-worthy photo opportunities.

The café coincides with the release of the new Barbie movie next month.

First published on June 5, 2023 / 10:46 PM

