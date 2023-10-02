Bar pays tab after Bears loss

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Bears fans are grappling with another tough loss, but there was a silver lining for fans watching the game at one North Side bar -- free drinks.

The Claddagh Ring Pub on Foster Avenue made good on its promise to pay everyone's tab if the Bears lost.

The pub advertised the deal on social media this week, and the owner says the promotion brought in two different types of customers.

"It was kind of a mixed crowd because we had some Bears fans that were actually rooting for the game, and there were Bears fans that were rooting for the free drinks," said Kris Jackson.

The owner did no reveal how much the bar had to pay to cover all those tabs.