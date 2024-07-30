Bar and grill in Chicago's western suburbs damaged by fire

FRANKLIN PARK, Ill. (CBS) -- An extra-alarm fire seriously damaged a sports bar in west suburban Franklin Park late Tuesday afternoon.

The fire broke out at Sneakers Sports Bar & Grill, at 9721 W. Grand Ave. The Franklin Park Fire Department said it was called at 2 p.m. for smoke coming from the roof Sneakers.

The owner of the bar said roofers were working near a grease chute vent, and it caught fire.

Firefighters found heavy smoke from the roof and attic, and called a second alarm for extra equipment and manpower.

Kris Habermehl/CBS 2

Firefighters rescued two roofers who had been working on the building. They had to be taken down with ladders, according to the fire department.

Neither was injured.

The fire department said heat was a major issue in putting out the fire, which crews attacked from both inside and outside the building.

Two firefighters were taken to an area hospital for heat exhaustion. One has since been released, while the other remained in the hospital as of Tuesday evening.

The fire was extinguished, but numerous checks for hot spots followed while firefighters were on the scene.

Grand Avenue was blocked off between Elder Lane and 25th Avenue as crews fought the fire.

Kris H

Sneakers Sports Bar & Grill touts itself as a place "where fans come to play." Its Facebook page advertises specials on bar fare such as boneless wings, cod fish sandwiches, and pizza—and a variety of shots and cocktails.

The Sneakers building with its rock-façade walls is believed to date from the 1960s, according to Landmark Illinois.

The owner said Sneakers will be closed until after restoration, however long that may take.

CBS 2