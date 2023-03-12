Woman says Humboldt Park church won't baptize her because of her same-sex marriage

CHICAGO (CBS) – It was a Sunday filled with prayers and protest in Humboldt Park. There was a demonstration after a woman who is gay said a church pastor refused to baptize her after learning she was in a same-sex marriage.

Church representatives told CBS 2 that's not exactly what happened. Lauren Victory stopped by the demonstration.

Church leaders declined an opportunity to go on camera and said they wanted to focus on Sunday's services.

As Pastor David Marrero inspired an audience inside New Life Covenant Church, a crowd outside protested him.

Rosaly Andino is upset with church leadership.

She shared an email showing she was registered for a baptism at the church last month after taking classes and coming to services.

"I did my tides," Andino said. "I tried my best to follow. I got better, wasn't doing the drinking anymore for a year. You know things started lining up. Things changed. God works with you, you know?"

The church wound up welcoming dozens but Andino said she was uninvited in a personal phone call from the pastor.

Andino recounted the conversation: "'I wanted to ask you a question.' I said 'Go ahead.' 'Are you married to a woman?' I said, 'Yes. I am.' He goes, 'For that purpose, I can't baptize you.'"

Andino claimed the church leader then implied that she shouldn't tell anyone the real reason she wasn't being baptized.

"I know the Bible," she said. "I'm not fighting that. I'm fighting how he dealt with the situation, how he dealt with me emotionally."

She was hurt and protested outside of a self-proclaimed "Church for the hurting."

So Andino, her wife Madeline, and a group of supporters decided to preach love across the street.

"This is supposed to be a safe haven where everybody should trust and be able to cry and be able to be connected with God," said Madeline Andino.

The couple said they'll probably take their faith to another church.

CBS 2 was told by church higher-ups off camera this entire situation is a misunderstanding and that Andino's baptism wasn't denied. It was delayed until they could have further conversations with her about her life choices.