Owners file for bankruptcy for Etta Restaurant, Aya Bakery in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two popular eateries in Chicago have filed for bankruptcy.

Etta Collective, restaurateur David Pisor's company, filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy for Aya Pastry, 1332 W. Grand Ave., and the Etta location in Bucktown, at 1840 W. North Ave.

Both eateries remain open. There is also an Etta location in Scottsdale, Arizona.

This comes less than three weeks after Etta's location at 700 N. Clark St. in River North shut down.

In a statement to customers, Aya Pastry said the bankruptcy filing was important to restructure the debt of its parent company.

The statement read in part: