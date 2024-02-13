Owners file for bankruptcy for Etta Restaurant, Aya Bakery in Chicago
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two popular eateries in Chicago have filed for bankruptcy.
Etta Collective, restaurateur David Pisor's company, filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy for Aya Pastry, 1332 W. Grand Ave., and the Etta location in Bucktown, at 1840 W. North Ave.
Both eateries remain open. There is also an Etta location in Scottsdale, Arizona.
This comes less than three weeks after Etta's location at 700 N. Clark St. in River North shut down.
In a statement to customers, Aya Pastry said the bankruptcy filing was important to restructure the debt of its parent company.
The statement read in part:
"This past year has been particularly tough for the restaurant industry, and our parent company was not immune to these challenges. The owner of Aya Pastry, Etta Collective accordingly needed to apply for protection under Chapter 11, subchapter 5 of the US Bankruptcy Code.
"This decision, made with careful consideration, was important to restructure the debt of the parent company. Aya continues to operate and add new clients to our roster. What does this mean for you, our valued patrons? Operations as usual. We remain dedicated to producing great breads, cakes and pastries that you've come to expect, and our day-to-day operations will continue without interruption.
"As we navigate this strategic reorganization, your continued patronage is invaluable. We are filled with optimism about the future. Thank you for being an integral part of our journey."
