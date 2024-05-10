Bank on University of Illinois Chicago campus held up at gunpoint

Robbers hold up bank on University of Illinois Chicago Campus

Robbers hold up bank on University of Illinois Chicago Campus

Robbers hold up bank on University of Illinois Chicago Campus

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The FBI was investigating Friday afternoon after a bank in a University of Illinois Chicago student center was held up at gunpoint.

At 11:17 a.m. Friday, UIC police were called for a silent holdup alarm at the Credit Union 1 branch at the university's Student Center East, 750 S. Halsted St.

Bank employees said they had been robbed at gunpoint.

A security alert described the robber as a man standing 5 feet 7 to 5 feet 9 inches tall with a stocky build and black dreadlocks, wearing all black clothing - ski mask, pants, hoodie, and gloves – and carrying a black bag and a black handgun. He fled east our od the building and got into white four-door Toyota Prius with license plate DL48196, UIC police said.

The car was last seen getting onto the Dan Ryan Expressway southbound at Union Avenue.

The employees on the scene were not injured, UIC police said.

Anyone with information should call UIC police at 312-996-2830.