Bank robbery suspect found dead after hourslong SWAT standoff in South Austin

By CBS Chicago Team

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man died during a nearly 20-hour standoff on the city's West Side.

Chopper 2 flew over the scene near Walton and Long Tuesday morning as a SWAT team attempted to negotiate with a man in his home.

Police say they were serving him an arrest warrant for bank robbery charges.

Officials say the man had shot himself.

The FBI thanked residents of the Austin neighborhood for their patience during the day-long standoff.

First published on August 10, 2023 / 10:23 AM

