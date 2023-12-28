Search on for man who held up bank in north Chicago suburbs

BUFFALO GROVE, Ill. (CBS) -- The FBI on Thursday evening was looking for a robber who held up a bank in Buffalo Grove.

The man walked into the BMO Bank at 500 W. Half Day Rd. in Buffalo Grove, and displayed a demand note while implying he had a handgun, the FBI said.

The FBI did not specify whether the robber got away with any money, and if so, whether a dye pack was included with the proceeds.

The robber is described as a white male between about 30 and 40 years of age, standing about 6 feet tall and weighing 180 pounds.

He was wearing a long-sleeved shirt, a black jacket, a baseball cap, dark pants, and white sneakers, and he had facial hair and acne scars on his face, the FBI said.

FBI

FBI

No injuries were reported in the robbery. The suspect remained at large Thursday evening.

Anyone with information can report tips – anonymously if desired – the FBI at (312) 421-6700, or tips.fbi.gov.