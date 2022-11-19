Watch CBS News
Local News

FBI seek suspect in Little Village bank robbery

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago FBI is searching for the man who robbed a bank in the Little Village neighborhood Thursday afternoon.

The robbery happened at the Self-Help Federal Credit Union, located at 3960 W. 26th Street around 4:20 p.m.

The suspect used a note to demand funds.

Authorities only had a vague description of the suspect but said he is a man in his 30s with a medium build last seen wearing an orange accented backpack and a blue surgical mask.

Little Village Bank Robbery Suspect 1
FBI Chicago
Little Village Bank Robbery Suspect 2
FBI Chicago
Little Village Bank Robbery Suspect 3
FBI Chicago

No injuries were reported.

The suspect remains at large.

Anyone with information can report tips at 312-421-6700 and tips.fbi.gov. Tipsters can also remain anonymous. 

First published on November 19, 2022 / 7:02 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.