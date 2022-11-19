FBI seek suspect in Little Village bank robbery

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago FBI is searching for the man who robbed a bank in the Little Village neighborhood Thursday afternoon.

The robbery happened at the Self-Help Federal Credit Union, located at 3960 W. 26th Street around 4:20 p.m.

The suspect used a note to demand funds.

Authorities only had a vague description of the suspect but said he is a man in his 30s with a medium build last seen wearing an orange accented backpack and a blue surgical mask.

FBI Chicago

No injuries were reported.

The suspect remains at large.

Anyone with information can report tips at 312-421-6700 and tips.fbi.gov. Tipsters can also remain anonymous.