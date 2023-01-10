Watch CBS News
Duo robs banks in Northbrook, Evanston

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Authorities Monday evening were searching for two men who robbed banks in Northbrook and Evanston earlier in the day.

At 12:02 p.m., the men robbed the Fifth Third Bank at 240 Skokie Blvd. in Northbrook, close to the Chicago Botanic Garden and the Edens Spur spilt.

At 12:30 p.m., the same two men robbed the Fifth Third Bank at 2440 Main St. on the west side of Evanston – close to the North Shore Channel and the boundary with Skokie.

The FBI said the men displayed a gun and verbally demanded money.

Both suspects were described as Black men with medium builds. One was in his 20s or 30s standing 5 feet 9 to 5 feet 10 inches tall – wearing a black hooded jacket with a fur trim around the hood, a black balaclava, white sweatpants with a solid black strip along the outside leg, gray gym shoes, and blue gloves.

nbbr0109.png
FBI
ebr0109.png
FBI

The other was in his 30s or 40s and stood 5 feet 10 to 5 feet 11 inches tall. He had on a black neoprene face covering with mirrored or reflective eye pieces, a multicolored plaid hooded coat, black jeans, white high-top shoes, and blue gloves.

nbbr01092.png
FBI
ebr01092.png
FBI

The FBI said the public can report tips to (312) 421-6700, and tips.fbi.gov.

First published on January 9, 2023 / 7:46 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

