Watch CBS News
Local News

Bank robber arrested while waiting for bus in west suburban Chicago

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

WESTCHESTER, Ill. (CBS) – A bank robber was arrested while waiting for a bus in Westchester earlier this week, according to police.

Around 4:23 p.m. Monday, officers were dispatched to Byline Bank, at 11211 Cermak Road, for a robbery that just occurred.

Bank staff told officers that a man entered the bank and handed the teller a note indicating that he was robbing the bank by threat of violence.

No firearm was displayed or implied during the incident, police said.

Following a search of the area, officers located the suspect matching the description in the area of Cermak Road and Enterprise Drive, awaiting a bus, and was taken into custody.  

Police said the suspect was taken to a federal holding facility to await a bond hearing.

No further information was immediately available. 

Jeramie Bizzle
j-bizzle.jpg

Jeramie Bizzle is a digital news producer at CBS 2 Chicago.

First published on March 20, 2024 / 10:19 AM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.