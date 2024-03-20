Bank robber arrested while waiting for bus in west suburban Chicago
WESTCHESTER, Ill. (CBS) – A bank robber was arrested while waiting for a bus in Westchester earlier this week, according to police.
Around 4:23 p.m. Monday, officers were dispatched to Byline Bank, at 11211 Cermak Road, for a robbery that just occurred.
Bank staff told officers that a man entered the bank and handed the teller a note indicating that he was robbing the bank by threat of violence.
No firearm was displayed or implied during the incident, police said.
Following a search of the area, officers located the suspect matching the description in the area of Cermak Road and Enterprise Drive, awaiting a bus, and was taken into custody.
Police said the suspect was taken to a federal holding facility to await a bond hearing.
No further information was immediately available.