Bank robber arrested while waiting for bus in west suburban Chicago

WESTCHESTER, Ill. (CBS) – A bank robber was arrested while waiting for a bus in Westchester earlier this week, according to police.

Around 4:23 p.m. Monday, officers were dispatched to Byline Bank, at 11211 Cermak Road, for a robbery that just occurred.

Bank staff told officers that a man entered the bank and handed the teller a note indicating that he was robbing the bank by threat of violence.

No firearm was displayed or implied during the incident, police said.

Following a search of the area, officers located the suspect matching the description in the area of Cermak Road and Enterprise Drive, awaiting a bus, and was taken into custody.

Police said the suspect was taken to a federal holding facility to await a bond hearing.

No further information was immediately available.