Bank robbed on Peterson Avenue in West Rogers Park
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Robbers held up a bank in the West Rogers Park neighborhood late Monday.
The robbery happened at the Huntington Bank branch at 2920 W. Peterson Ave., at Richmond Street opposite Peterson Avenue from Mather Park.
It was not immediately learned whether the robber got away with any money.
Police and the FBI investigate all bank robberies.
