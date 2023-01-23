Watch CBS News
Local News

Bank robbed on Peterson Avenue in West Rogers Park

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Police investigate bank robbery in West Rogers Park
Police investigate bank robbery in West Rogers Park 00:14

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Robbers held up a bank in the West Rogers Park neighborhood late Monday.

The robbery happened at the Huntington Bank branch at 2920 W. Peterson Ave., at Richmond Street opposite Peterson Avenue from Mather Park.

It was not immediately learned whether the robber got away with any money.

Police and the FBI investigate all bank robberies.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on January 23, 2023 / 5:18 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.