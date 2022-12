FBI responds to bank robbery at Fifth Third in Des Plaines

DES PLAINES, Ill. (CBS) -- The FBI late Thursday was on the scene of a bank robbery in Des Plaines.

The robbery happened at the Fifth Third Bank at 845 S. Elmhurst Rd. in Des Plaines, according to the FBI.

As of early Thursday evening, there was no description of the suspect.

Further details were not immediately available.