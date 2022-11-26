Bank of America in Skokie robbed at gunpoint: Police

SKOKIE, Ill. (CBS) – Skokie police are investigating following a bank robbery Saturday morning.

Officers were alerted to the robbery at the Bank of America, located at 3328 Touhy around 11:34 a.m.

Two men entered the bank displaying handguns. One of the suspects held the security officer at gunpoint while the other emptied out cash drawers, police said.

The two suspects quickly left the bank and were seen entering a white vehicle leaving eastbound on Touhy.

The suspects left the scene prior to police arrival with an unknown amount of money.

No one inside the bank was injured.

We are still waiting for the bank to release security footage to us