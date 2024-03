Lincoln Park Zoo's Bana the Gorilla has died

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's goodbye to a friendly face from Chicago's Lincoln Park Zoo.

Bana, the gorilla, has died.

Zoo officials said she had been sick, and they had to make the difficult but responsible decision to euthanize her.

She was a real charmer with a sweet and gentle personality.

Bana was a western lowland gorilla that zoo employees and visitors loved.

She was 29 years old.