Bamisile scores 25 as VCU takes down Loyola Chicago 74-67

By The Associated Press

/ AP

Joe Bamisile's 25 points off of the bench helped lead VCU to a 74-67 victory over Loyola Chicago on Tuesday night.

Bamisile had six rebounds for the Rams (12-7, 4-2 Atlantic 10 Conference). Kuany Kuany shot 5 for 7 (3 for 3 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free throw line to add 16 points. Sean Bairstow was 4 of 12 shooting and 4 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 12 points.

Dame Adelekun led the way for the Ramblers (13-7, 5-2) with 14 points and two blocks. Jayden Dawson added 12 points and three steals for Loyola Chicago. In addition, Miles Rubin had 11 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks.

Bamisile scored 12 points in the first half and VCU went into the break trailing 36-33. VCU used a 13-1 second-half run to break a 54-54 tie. Bamisile scored 13 second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

First published on January 23, 2024 / 8:59 PM CST

