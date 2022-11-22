New Bamenda Fresh Grocery store opens for South Deering and South Shore residents
CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's a store residents in South Deering and South Shore have been waiting for!
The ribbon cutting ceremony and grand opening for Bamenda Fresh Grocery took place on Tuesday. Alderman Greg Mitchell (7th) was front and center helping resident welcoming in the new business.
The new store offers fresh meat, deli, produce and a bakery. A café will be added next year.
