Bally's temporary casino celebrates formal ribbon cutting

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Dealers at Bally's temporary casino in Chicago have been taking bets and spinning the roulette wheel for nearly a month, but on Tuesday the casino celebrated its opening with a formal ribbon cutting.

The temporary casino opened on Sept. 9 in the Medinah Temple in River North. Mayor Brandon Johnson and Ald. Walter Burnett (27th), whose ward will be home to Bally's permanent casino, helped cut the ribbon Tuesday morning alongside Bally's chairman Soo Kim.

As part of the official ribbon cutting on Tuesday, Bally's officials said they would announce donations to three Chicago nonprofits, using proceeds raised during rehearsal events in early September.

The temporary casino features nearly 800 slot machines and 56 table games. It also includes two restaurants, two full-service bars, and a coffee bar. Eventually, it also will add a sportsbook.

It's Chicago's first-ever casino, after the City Council last year approved plans for both the temporary and permanent locations.

Construction on a permanent casino is still in the works in River West. That's set to open in 2026.