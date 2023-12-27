Bally's temporary casino on Chicago's North Side starts 24/7 operations Wednesday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The start of a new 24-hour, seven-day-a-week schedule at the Bally's temporary casino in River North starts when it opens at 8 a.m. Wednesday.

As CBS 2's Marissa Perlman reported, the casino is also extending parking hours and dining hours at a cafe inside.

The casino inside the historic Medinah Temple is also trying to up the ante when it comes to promotions for gamblers as the lights are on, and security at the doors. They're getting ready to welcome customers at all hours in River North.

Since September, the casino shut down between 4 and 8 a.m., but the casino says this is a move towards operating at the same hours as other local properties.

Some neighbors have historically expressed concerns about a 24 operation - worried about a potential for an increase in crime during the early hours.

The space has been outfitted with about 800 slots and 50 table games to draw more customers. Ballys is offering free or discounted parking. There is also a free hourly shuttle bus to and from Chinatown-

It's the only one in the city with objections from some who are concerned Ballys is targeting one community - all while the permanent location is being built in River West. That is set to open in 2026.

Construction is set to start next summer.