Bally's temporary casino in River North could open this week

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Place your bets.

There are good odds Bally's temporary casino in River North could open this week.

Some reporters were allowed to tour the new facility on Tuesday, but cameras were not allowed inside.

The casino will feature over 700 slot machines, 50 gaming tables, a giant bar, and a cafe.

Bally's said it's hoping to open on Saturday but still needs the final stamp of approval from the Illinois Gaming Board.

The temporary casino will be open while Bally's builds a permanent one at the Chicago Tribune printing plant in River West.

That could take up to three years.

First published on September 5, 2023 / 5:25 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

