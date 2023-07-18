Watch CBS News
Bally's chairman says doors open soon at the Medinah Temple

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Signs are up at the temporary site of the new Bally's Casino in River North.

The bright red signs are visible at the Medinah Temple, but it won't open until the end of August. Right now you'll find "now hiring" signs with a Q-R code for people to apply.

Bally's chairman said the company is ready to go. It's just waiting on state approval from the gaming board.

"It's done. We've done our work and now the regulators are going in, making sure everything works the way they want it to work. The doors should be opening soon. It's pretty exciting," said Bally's Chairman Soo Kim.  

Plans are still in the works to build a permanent casino in River West, which would create 3,000 jobs, but that won't be open until 2026.

