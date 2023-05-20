Bally's hosting job fair for temporary casino in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Preparations are underway for Bally's Chicago Casino to open their temporary home.

The next step - hiring people to staff it.

Today, Bally's is hosting a job fair at Credit Union 1 Arena on the UIC campus from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The casino has more than 700 positions available - including game dealers, slot attendants, and security guards.

Open positions are listed at ballyschicago.com.

You must be 21 or older to apply.