Bally's Casino to host job fair to staff temporary Chicago facility

By CBS Chicago Team

CHICAGO (CBS) – Preparations are underway for Bally's Casino to open its temporary home in Chicago.

The next step: hiring people to staff it.

Bally's announced on Monday it is hosting a job fair on May 20 at Credit Union 1 Arena on the University of Illinois Chicago campus.

The casino has more than 700 positions available, including game dealers, slot attendants, and security guards. Open positions are listed at BallysChicago.com.

You must be 21 years of age or older to apply.

CBS Chicago Team
The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on May 8, 2023 / 5:23 PM

