Watch CBS News
Local News

Bally's looking to hire for 700 jobs at temporary Chicago casino

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Bally's looking to hire for 700 jobs at temporary casino
Bally's looking to hire for 700 jobs at temporary casino 00:30

CHICAGO (CBS) – Bally's is holding a big hiring event this weekend for its upcoming Chicago casino.

The job fair is taking place Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at McCormick Place West.

Bally's said it's hiring for 700 positions like table game dealers, slot machine attendants, security, and food service.

These jobs will be at the temporary casino at the Medinah Temple downtown, which is expected to open sometime this summer.

Candidates have to be 21 years old and, if hired, will have to get an Illinois gaming license.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on June 8, 2023 / 6:19 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.