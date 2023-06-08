Bally's looking to hire for 700 jobs at temporary Chicago casino

Bally's looking to hire for 700 jobs at temporary casino

Bally's looking to hire for 700 jobs at temporary casino

CHICAGO (CBS) – Bally's is holding a big hiring event this weekend for its upcoming Chicago casino.

The job fair is taking place Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at McCormick Place West.

Bally's said it's hiring for 700 positions like table game dealers, slot machine attendants, security, and food service.

These jobs will be at the temporary casino at the Medinah Temple downtown, which is expected to open sometime this summer.

Candidates have to be 21 years old and, if hired, will have to get an Illinois gaming license.