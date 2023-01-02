Watch CBS News
Bald eagle rescued from ice in Waukegan Harbour

Bald eagle rescued from ice in Waukegan Harbour
CHICAGO (CBS) – A dramatic ice rescue took place in Waukegan Harbour over the weekend for an unusual subject.

A young bald eagle was floating on a piece of ice. A volunteer with the Chicago Bird Collision Monitors used his kayak skills to reach it.

He broke off part of the ice, then pushed it to shore. There, other volunteers with nets brought the eagle to a warm car, then on to the Willowbrook Wildlife Center clinic.

Experts said the bird was thin, wet, exhausted and disheveled, but is eating and was feeling much better on Monday.

They plan to release it back into the wild as soon as it's well enough.

First published on January 2, 2023 / 4:44 PM

