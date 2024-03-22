"Bad River" documentary extends run at select Illinois theaters

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The new documentary "Bad River" exploring the fight against an illegal oil pipe that runs through Lake Michigan is getting an extended run in the Chicago area.

Last week, CBS Chicago spoke with the director, Mary Mazzio about her film that goes into the battle against Enbridge's Line 5 pipeline, a 71-year-old oil pipeline that illegally runs through their land and into Mackinac in Michigan.

The pipeline has spilled over a million gallons of toxic oil into the environment in 29 different spills over the past 50 years, according to the Sierra Club.

"There's a bend in the Bad River, where she's changing her course, and the pipeline is in her way, which means there is an imminent risk of rupture," Mary Mazzio, director of "Bad River" told CBS Chicago. s the Bad River Band of Lake Superior Chippewa and their fight against an oil company to protect The Great Lakes.

Mazzio is elated with the reception to the documentary and that it will give more people a chance to see it.

"I just wanted to let you know that the response to "Bad River" has been, well, incredible for a documentary. AMC Theatres is extending our theatrical run another week and another seven cities are coming online this morning, including Illinois," Massio said in an email. "We are hearing stories of people flying to states where they can see the film, and many stories of people driving four to six hours to get to their nearest theater to watch."

Here is a list of theaters showing "Bad River" in the Chicago area, including several in the suburbs.