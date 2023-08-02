Watch CBS News
Backpack-A-Thon at Daley Plaza prepping school supplies for CPS students

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Back-to-school preparation is underway at Daley Plaza.

Later this morning more than 700 volunteers will pack thousands of brand-new backpacks with school supplies to donate to cps students.

Mayor Brandon Johnson is expected to stop to give remarks around 10 a.m.

The first day of school for Chicago students is Monday, Aug. 21.

