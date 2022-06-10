Watch CBS News
Backlog of unprocessed DNA evidence in Illinois eliminated

CHICAGO (CBS)-- The Illinois DNA  backlog has been eliminated.

Chicago democratic state Senator Patricia Van Pelt said for the first time since 2019, there are no outstanding sexual assault kits older than 180 days awaiting testing.

The CBS 2 investigators have been reporting on the backlog for years, and we've been following statewide efforts to find a solution.

Illinois State Police have developed strategies to speed up the turnaround time, including hiring forensic scientists to work together, instead of analyzing data independently. 

ISP has also implemented an online Sexual Assault Tracking feature that allows survivors of sexual assault to monitor their evidence online throughout the entire process,  

