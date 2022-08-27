Back-to-school giveaway happening in South Chicago Saturday
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Another back-to-school community block party is happening Saturday -- this one in the South Chicago neighborhood.
It will run from noon to 6 p.m. along South Commercial Avenue between 88th and 90th streets.
There will be a school supplies giveaway while supplies last.
Along with COVID vaccinations, free food, music, vendors, and a gaming truck.
