Back-to-school event at Pop! Heights Park in Roseland Sunday

By CBS Chicago Team

CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Back-to-school festivities continue this Labor Day weekend in the Roseland neighborhood.

Starting at 11 a.m., guests can check out a free community event at Pop! Heights Park on Halsted, between 112th and 113th streets. 

The event includes live music, food, a basketball shootout, plus, backpack and school supply giveaways.

All the fun continues until 8 p.m.

First published on September 3, 2023 / 9:22 AM

