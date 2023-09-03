Back-to-school event at Pop! Heights Park in Roseland Sunday
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Back-to-school festivities continue this Labor Day weekend in the Roseland neighborhood.
Starting at 11 a.m., guests can check out a free community event at Pop! Heights Park on Halsted, between 112th and 113th streets.
The event includes live music, food, a basketball shootout, plus, backpack and school supply giveaways.
All the fun continues until 8 p.m.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.