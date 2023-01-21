Watch CBS News
Back home from Paris, Bulls feel like they're trending in right direction

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Bulls are back in town after their near week-long trip to Paris.

The win over the Detroit Pistons has the Bulls sitting in the 10th spot in the Eastern Conference standings. That would give them the final spot in the four-team play-in tournament.

It is not where this team wanted to be, coming off a playoff appearance last year. But they have now won 10 of their last 16 games overall.

"We've been putting it together, and obviously, we've been trending in the right direction – even with some losses. But you know, it's getting toward the second half of the season. It's getting close to All-Star break. So, you know, we need to start picking up and playing like the team we're supposed to," said Bulls shooting guard Zach LaVine. "I think these last couple wins, we've been showing the right way. We've been playing and sharing the ball. Obviously, with DeMar (DeRozan) back, it's been great – now we're fully healthy again. So keep it rolling, keep playing the right way, and just take each game as a challenge to try to win."

The Bulls beat the Pistons 126-108 in Paris on Thursday. LaVine scored 30 in the game.

The Bulls are now 21-24.

CBS Chicago Team
The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

January 20, 2023

