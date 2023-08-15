Watch CBS News
Back 2 School Lunch Bunch Fun: The Best Pasta Salad

By CBS Chicago Team

CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Next Monday, hundreds of thousands of Chicago Public Schools families will be sending their students back to the classroom.

Ahead of that date, Chef Leslie Guria of FreshFromYourKitchen.com showed CBS 2's Jim Williams a cost-effective and flavorful idea for some lunch bunch fun for the kids.

Below is Guria's recipe for The Best Pasta Salad:

Ingredients:

  • 1 lb tri-colored spiral pasta
  • 6 tbsp salad seasoning mix
  • 1 (16 ounce) bottle Italian-style salad dressing
  • 2 cups cherry tomatoes, diced
  • 1 green bell pepper, chopped
  • 1 red bell pepper, diced
  • ½ yellow bell pepper, chopped
  • 1 (2.25 ounce) can black olives, chopped

 Directions:

  1. In a large pot of salted boiling water, cook pasta until al dente, rinse under cold water and drain.
  2. Whisk together the salad spice mix and Italian dressing.
  3. In a salad bowl, combine the pasta, cherry tomatoes, bell peppers and olives. Pour dressing over salad; toss and refrigerate overnight.
August 15, 2023

