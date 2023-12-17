Baby boy dead from child abuse on Chicago's South Side, woman in custody

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A woman is in custody, after a baby boy was found dead of injuries from child abuse Saturday night in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood.

Police said, around 7:20 p.m., a 1-year-old boy was found unresponsive inside a home in the 7400 block of South Eberhart Avenue. The boy had visible bruises to his face, and was taken to Comer Children's Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

An autopsy determined the boy died from multiple injuries caused by child abuse, and his death was ruled a homicide.

The boy's name has not been released.

Police said a 26-year-old woman was taken into custody, and charges were pending on Sunday.