Baby boy dead from child abuse on Chicago's South Side, woman in custody

By Todd Feurer

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A woman is in custody, after a baby boy was found dead of injuries from child abuse Saturday night in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood.

Police said, around 7:20 p.m., a 1-year-old boy was found unresponsive inside a home in the 7400 block of South Eberhart Avenue. The boy had visible bruises to his face, and was taken to Comer Children's Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

An autopsy determined the boy died from multiple injuries caused by child abuse, and his death was ruled a homicide.

The boy's name has not been released.

Police said a 26-year-old woman was taken into custody, and charges were pending on Sunday.

Todd Feurer is a web producer at CBS News Chicago. He has previously written for WBBM Newsradio, WUIS-FM, and the New City News Service.

First published on December 17, 2023 / 4:32 PM CST

