Babe Ruth's "Called Shot" jersey returns to Wrigley Field in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The ghosts of baseball past were at Wrigley Field on Tuesday in the form of the authenticated New York Yankees jersey that Babe Ruth wore during his mythical "called shot" home run during the 1932 World Series against the Cubs.

The jersey was going to be on display for fans through the fifth inning of Tuesday night's Cubs game against the Milwaukee Brewers.

On Oct. 1, 1932, during Game 3 of the Fall Classic, Ruth was up to bat in the top of the fifth inning. With a 2-2 count, Ruth was said to have pointed two fingers toward center field and then belted the next pitch deep into the center field seats, according to the National Baseball Hall of Fame.

**ADVANCE FOR WEEKEND EDITIONS, SEPT. 29-30 -- FILE -- ** Babe Ruth of the New York Yankees watches his home run, in this undated photo. (AP Photo) Associated Press

The rare piece of sports memorabilia is expected to fetch a Ruthian-like sale price when it's auctioned off next month.

Chris Ivy, the director of sports auctions at Heritage Auctions, said the jersey is estimated to sell for about $30 million or more, and he's expecting the sale to set a world record for sports memorabilia.

"It was a perfect time to bring it back here to Wrigley and recreate the moment for the 'called shot,'" Ivy said. "It's the first time in 92 years [that] it's been back on Wrigley Field and the last time, he hit a home run that's still talked about today."

Ivy added that Heritage Auctions photo-matched the jersey to authenticate it. Ruth's "called shot" jersey is up for auction from Aug. 23 through Aug. 25.