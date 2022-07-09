Award-winning Zelta Sietinsh dance troupe comes to Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An award-winning youth, folk dance troupe, is visiting Chicago this week.

The "Zelta Sietinsh" dance troupe, from Riga, Latvia recently won the "Best New Dance" at the 15th annual Latvian Song and Dance Festival in St. Paul.

There are about 10,000 Chicagoans of Latvian descent.

This year has been marked "The Year of Dance" in the city.