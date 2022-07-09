Watch CBS News
Local News

Award-winning Zelta Sietinsh dance troupe comes to Chicago

/ CBS Chicago

Zelta Sietinsh dancers visit Chicago this week
Zelta Sietinsh dancers visit Chicago this week 00:26

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An award-winning youth, folk dance troupe, is visiting Chicago this week.

The "Zelta Sietinsh" dance troupe, from Riga, Latvia recently won the "Best New Dance" at the 15th annual Latvian Song and Dance Festival in St. Paul.

There are about 10,000 Chicagoans of Latvian descent.

This year has been marked "The Year of Dance" in the city. 

First published on July 9, 2022 / 10:31 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.