AVP Gold Series Chicago happening at Oak Street Beach this weekend

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Volleyball is taking over Oak Street Beach this weekend for the AVP Gold Series Chicago Open.

The courts are ready as top women and men players will compete for a $300,000 prize purse – tied for the highest payout this season.

"We're thrilled to be returning to Chicago after such an exciting event last year," said Al Lau, CEO of the AVP. "Chicago is such a strong Midwest beach volleyball hub, and features some of the most supportive fans in the country. Historically, they've come out in full force to support the sport and these amazing athletes. We're looking forward to another exciting weekend at Oak Street Beach, where we cap off the 2022 Gold Series with a draw that features several 2020 Olympians and top AVP stars. What a perfect way to celebrate Labor Day weekend each year!" 

This will be the 12th tournament of the season and the third and final Gold Series event of the year.

The event runs from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

For those interested in attending, general admission is free, but there is also an option to purchase premium seats including courtside and VIP boxes. 

More information about the event can be purchased on the AVP website

First published on September 2, 2022 / 7:34 AM

