'It just hurts': Avalon Park man murdered while carrying things into his mother's home

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The family of a man shot and killed in Avalon Park said he was carrying some things into the house for his mother.

CBS 2's Asal Rezaei spoke with the victim's loved ones and reports from the Chicago Police Department's 4th District.

They are understandably devastated by this loss. They said Keith Strange's paralyzed cousin was sitting inside the car as the 31- year-old victim was unloading some items and was shot.

In video of the crime scene, there are boxes still on the ground near Strange's white truck in the 8100 block of South Kenwood Avenue.

His family said he was giving his cousin a ride home when he stopped to drop some things off at his mom's house just after 8:00 Tuesday night.

That's when someone walked up and shot Strange. He was taken to the hospital but later died. His best friend said Strange had just started his own construction company and was working to make a difference in his community.

"I just drove all the way from Indianapolis to come see him because I didn't believe it. And now I'm seeing this," said Strange's best friend who does not want to be identified. "It just hurts because this is a person that was a big provider, a big change of life and now he's gone."

His cousin that was sitting in the car when Strange was shot was not able to get a good look at the suspect. Police are reviewing surveillance video, but so far no one has been arrested.