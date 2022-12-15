Watch CBS News
Local News

Shooting during quarrel leaves man wounded on CTA bus in Avalon Park

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Shooting on CTA bus in Avalon Park leaves man wounded
Shooting on CTA bus in Avalon Park leaves man wounded 00:22

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was shot during a quarrel on a Chicago Transit Authority bus in the Avalon Park neighborhood Wednesday.

At 8:43 p.m., a 40-year-old man was on an eastbound 79th Street bus near Kimbark Avenue when two other men got on.

The victim got into a quarrel with the two men, and one of them pulled a gun and shot him, police said.

The victim was rushed to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition with gunshot wounds to the right leg and buttocks.

Video showed the man being taken off the bus on a stretcher.

No one was in custody Wednesday night, and no one else was injured. Area Two detectives are investigating.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on December 14, 2022 / 9:48 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.