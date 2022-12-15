Shooting during quarrel leaves man wounded on CTA bus in Avalon Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was shot during a quarrel on a Chicago Transit Authority bus in the Avalon Park neighborhood Wednesday.

At 8:43 p.m., a 40-year-old man was on an eastbound 79th Street bus near Kimbark Avenue when two other men got on.

The victim got into a quarrel with the two men, and one of them pulled a gun and shot him, police said.

The victim was rushed to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition with gunshot wounds to the right leg and buttocks.

Video showed the man being taken off the bus on a stretcher.

No one was in custody Wednesday night, and no one else was injured. Area Two detectives are investigating.