Brazen auto thieves have struck three luxury car dealerships in city, suburbs this month alone

Three luxury car heists in city and suburbs are believed to be related

EVANSTON, Ill. (CBS) -- Bold, brazen, and connected – that is how police are describing three car heists, all from luxury dealerships, this month.

CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov found the thieves may be leaving a trail.

Sam Mustafa's security cameras caught it all at the Autobarn Collection, at 1910 Greenwood St. on the west side of Evanston. A group of six people were seen breaking a window to get into his luxury car dealership. They stole car files with extra car keys, and then methodically and rather calmly driving off with 14 cars with almost $1 million – in three shifts over five hours.

"They came prepared," Mustafa said. "They knew they would have to crack a safe to get the keys."

A safe at the dealership was jimmied open with a green crowbar one of thieves was carrying.

"It was shocking," Mustafa said. "It really was."

It also wasn't the only luxury car dealership hit. It turns out that Mustafa's Autobarn Collection in Evanston was only hf first target on March 7.

The next week, five thieves hit Illinois Motors, at 675 Industrial Dr. in far northwest suburban Cary. Five days later, a group hit the Luxury Auto Selection, at 4580 N. Elston Ave. off Kennicott Avenue in Chicago's Mayfair neighborhood.

Cary Deputy police Chief Scott Naydenoff said he is "absolutely" working on the premise that these crimes are related.

Naydenoff said they are in contact with other agencies, sharing information. Mustafa said a white BMW sport-utility vehicle, exactly like the one used by the thieves in his heist, was left behind at the Cary dealership.

Naydenoff said that BMW was stolen from Missouri, while the plates on it were stolen from a car in Schaumburg. Some of the cars have been recovered in Cary, Calumet City, and Chicago.

"They're targeted incidents, they know what they're looking for, and they do seem to be somewhat sophisticated," Naydenoff said.

Mustafa said he hopes police are making it a priority to catch the potential ring of car thieves. Even though no one was hurt, he said it costs business owners like himself a lot of money.

He is out almost $200,000 – and that is after insurance.