Authorities search for man wanted for aggravated robbery on Cermak-Chinatown Red Line Platform

CHICAGO (CBS) – Mass Transit detectives are looking for a man who robbed a person on the Cermak-Chinatown Red Line platform Monday.

Around 2:07 p.m., the individual was observed taking property from another individual on the platform. The victim was knocked to the ground during the incident and suffered minor injuries, police said.

Anyone with information can contact the Bureau of Detectives -- Mass Transit at 312-745-4443.